PNG Implements complete ban on all Inbound International Passenger flights
Papua New Guinea State Enterprise Minister Sasindra Muthuvel has announced that Air Niugini will be banning all inbound international passenger flights from all international destinations as of Saturday, 21st of March 2020.
Only PNG citizens, health professionals, experts, and diplomatic corps will be allowed into the country after going through the formal 14-day quarantine period in their country of origin.
This ban will be in force for a week, pending consultations with stakeholders and also depending on the situation in the future.
Minister Sasindra Muthuvel said only cargo flights will be operated to and from Manila, Sydney, and Cairns.
PNG citizens residing abroad have been given until the 21st to come back into the country if they wish to do so.
Foreigners living and working in PNG are allowed to leave.
According to Minster Muthuvel, cargo flights need to be operational to bring in medical supplies, Coronavirus test kits, and other related materials.
More on this story at 6pm this evening on NBC-TV National News and Current Affairs at 7:30pm and other hourly news bulletins on NBC National Radio.
NBC News/ ONE PNG
