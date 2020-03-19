Justice Sagu Sworn in
National and Supreme Court Judge, Justice Regina Sagu was officially sworn into office this morning.
This follows her appointment by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission in December 2019.
Justice Sagu in today's ceremony recited her Declarations of Office, Loyalty and Judicial Declaration before the Governor General, his Excellency Sir Bob Dadae.
Justice Sagu will be serving as a judge to the National and Supreme Courts of Papua New Guinea for a period of 10 years.
The swearing-in ceremony today was attended and witnessed by Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika and Justice Ambeng Kandakasi.
NBC news / Pic by Madlyn Dusse
