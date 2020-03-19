PNG ICCC Cautions Business Houses on Prices of Good & Services
The Independent consumer and competition commission is cautioning businesses against price gouging due to the Corona Virus Outbreak.
The ICCC Commissioner, Paulus Ain said the Corona Virus threat has affected the global economy and PNG’s economy will soon realize its impact on the gradual increase in prices of goods as the country is heavily dependent on imported goods.
He said the gradual increase in prices by Business houses must be for genuine cost reasons only and not to take advantage of the CCOVID-19 threat and increase the prices of goods and services to unbearable for consumers.
