MENDI ROAD CONTRACT SIGNED
The multi-million kina Mendi Roads Rehabilitation and Upgrading project was signed by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae on behalf of the State this morning.
The project which will be fully funded by the National Government, will cost the State more than 23 million kina.
Roads to be covered under this project will include the Mendi Town Roads, from the Western front of the Mendi Airport which is about one point 8 kilometres, an urban section along the Government building, zero point six kilometres, and road along the Market which is about zero point 5-5 kilometres.
Work on the road is expected to last for 12 months, and it will be undertaken by A Local Company, Construct Oceanic Limited.
Company representatives Sape Molumi and Max Umbu signed the contract in the presence of Works Secretary David Wereh, and witnessed by Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Southern Highlands Governor William Powi.
NBC/ Pic: By Madlyn Dusse/ ONEPNG
