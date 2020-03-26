Nurses in Port Moresby Protest
The nurses in Port Moresby are currently in a sit-in protest after they were not provided with personal protective equipment to do their jobs.
The PNG Nurses Association is now calling on the National Government to address the issue of nurses in NCD, as well as those in the provinces because they are the front liners.
President Frederick Kebai told NBC News that the nurses will still continue with their sit-in protest until the Government addresses them.
Mr. Kebai said the Government must come out clear and not give contradictory statements.
Meanwhile, Health Minister, Jelta Wong said that all frontline workers in the fight against the Coronavirus, will soon receive their Personal Protective Equipment or PPE's.
Speaking at yesterday's daily media briefing, Mr.Wong said after meeting with Air Niugini and the Area Medical Store, frontline workers in NCD will receive theirs first, before moving to other provinces:
"All our PPE gear are at the area medical store donated to us by Australia, UNICEF, Korea, China, and others.
"We are putting them all together so that we make sure all our frontline workers are looked after properly," Minister Wong said.
