Fiji PM announces major restrictions including closure of some services due to COVID-19 confirmed case





Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that Fiji is putting into place a number of measures following the first case of COVID-19 in the country.Bainimarama says the patient from Lautoka is in stable condition and is being monitored by health officials.He says the person contracted the disease overseas and the health teams are working on being in contact with people who could have been potentially exposed to the virus.From midnight tonight, the travel restriction now apply to all those who have been in the United States and all of Europe including the United Kingdom within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.Also, from midnight, anyone entering from overseas serve quarantine for 14 days.Starting tonight all schools and non-essential services in the greater Lautoka areas will be closed until further notice.Banks, supermarkets and pharmacies in the greater Lautoka areas will remain open.The PM says those who stay in the greater Lautoka area will need to stay there and those who don’t stay in this area cannot travel there.He has also announced gatherings of 20 or more people are now banned, and this includes meetings, religious gatherings and sports events.Bainimarama says work places may remain open, buses and Fiji Link services can remain open and this includes work places and business and shipping outside of Lautoka.He says night clubs, gyms and fitness centers, swimming pools and cinemas will close.All measures will be reviewed after 14 days.Earlier today, in a tweet on his official Twitter account, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete revealed the confirmed case was in Lautoka.“There is a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lautoka that was imported from a patient who had recently traveled abroad,” Dr Waqainabete tweeted.He said the patient was immediately isolated and remained under careful medical supervision.“Our team is identifying all those who were in contact. There are no locally transmitted cases in Fiji,” he said.SOURCE: FBC NEWS/FIJI TIMESNext :