PNG PM Marape announces more ban on International Flights





Papua New Guinea Prime Minister, James Marape has announced that the National Council has elevated the COVID-19 pandemic to a national security issue instead of just being a health issue.Prime Minister, James Marape has just announced that the National Council has elevated the COVID-19 pandemic to a national security issue instead of just being a health issue.He said this is not the first health issue and will not be the last, so the government has been working to ensure proper protocols and procedures are in place so that the COVID-19 or future pandemic has a national response protocol.Mr. Marape said in addition to responses that the government is taking are scaling down of flights as of this coming Sunday for two weeks.He also said flights in and out of Hong Kong, Philippines, Narita - Japan and Sydney, Honiara and Nadi- Fiji will be stopped.Marape said they will have controlled entry from Brisbane, Cairns, and Singapore.The Prime Minister said the Police and the military have now been put on standby to assist if a first case is established.NBC News / ONE PNGNext :