Five Bodies recovered in PNG,s Western Highlands Landslide disaster
Five bodies of the12 people that were buried under the soil from a major landslip in Western Highlands Province in PNG were recovered.
A major landslip occurred early hours of Saturday morning which buried 12 people and 13 houses and food gardens.
According to NBC's Reporter Stanley Pil who was on the ground yesterday, authorities have moved in and are conducting search and rescue in the area.
The 5 bodies are now at the Mt Hagen Hospital morgue whilst search is continuing for other bodies.
NBC News / ONEPNG
