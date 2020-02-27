SIGNED MOU SET TO BOOST PNG’S ICT AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENDA
The National member for South Bougainville and Minister for Information and Communication Technology, TIMOTHY MASIU is visiting Australia this week.
A memorandum of Understanding was signed on Tuesday this week between the PNG Department of ICT and its Australian counterpart, the Department of Infrastructure. Transport, Regional Development and Communication.
The MOU was signed by the PNG Department’s Acting Secretary, STEVEN MATAINAHO and Australia Department’s Secretary, SIMON ATKINSON in Canberra and witnessed by the PNG ICT Minister, TIMOTHY MASIU as well as key representatives from key agencies.
The signing coincided with Minister Masiu’s maiden Ministerial visit to Australia.
During the event, MR. MASIU highlighted that the MOU cemented longstanding spirit of partnership and cooperation between both Governments currently reflected in the Treaty on Development Cooperation.
Secretary MATAINAHO acknowledged the ongoing support from Australia through the Coral Sea Cable which will set the phase for legislative and structural reforms in the ICT sector.
Secretary ATKINSON also emphasized on the need for the two nations to work together and said that his Department was just a Phone call away.
