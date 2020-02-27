Minister urges ABG to revisit past Policies to fast Track Bougainville's Economy Development





ABG must prioritize revisiting past policies, laws, regulations and strategies and re-align these to the region’s special need to fast track economic development says a member.Member for Selau and Minister for Economy Development Joseph Watawi said this is important because it will lift the region’s development fiscal self- reliance thresholds which are dismally low.Mr. Watawi said many attempts have been made on policy development, strategic development plans and developing investment laws and regulations yet many of these still linger at the backdrop so there is no need to re-invent new policies.He said Bougainville must immediately change the way it has been doing things and prioritize taking steps in investing on big development projects.Source: NEW DAWN FM NEWSNext :