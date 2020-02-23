PM Marape applauds PNG seasonal workers in NZ





*HAWKE’S BAY:* Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, MP, has applauded the Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, where over 30 young Papua New Guineans have been given an opportunity of employment in New Zealand.During his visit to the T&G apple orchard in Evenden today, he commended the Papua New Guinean fruit-pickers on the outstanding report he received from their employer.PM Marape and his delegation were given the opportunity to see and participate in the fruit-picking process of the T&G apple orchard in Evenden, New Zealand.He assured the students that he would return to PNG and get the Labour Department and the NID Office to speed up their processes so that more PNG students can come to New Zealand and Australia and find employment through our labour mobility program with New Zealand.“My delegation has taken note of the issues hindering the process of engaging more of our people in this labour mobility program and we look forward to rectifying this matter.“Our government aims to promote this program with New Zealand and Australia, where our people can save some of the money they earn and engage in starting up SMEs when they return home to PNG after they retire” PM Marape said.He said the Government not only looks to having Papua New Guineans to join the RSE scheme as fruit-pickers but aims to increase this program in the technical avenues as well.“It is obvious Australia and New Zealand will require our skilled labour in the not too distant future; hence we have to prepare our young people for this, and in the SME secter as well.“With this, our delegation will return home and ensure our Labour Department and NID processes are streamlined to quickly send more people over to work in New Zealand, and Australia for that matter,” PM Marape said.Whilst visiting the orchard, PM Marape participated in the fruit-picking process and was able to taste the freshly grown and nurtured by our very own Papua New Guineans at the T&G apple orchard.He later visited the Geothermal Plant and hotsping in Rotorua, saying PNG could gain a lot in terms of electrification programs from New Zealand.Next :