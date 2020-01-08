PNG's East New Britain Province launches Australia Fire Appeal





Pomio MP Elias Kapavore has called on the people of East New Britain province in Papua New Guinea to give what they can, from their heart to the East New Britain for Australia Bushfire AppealMr. Kapavore joined hands with ENB Governor Nakikus Konga yesterday to launch the appeal.In a statement, Kapavore said though there are other appeals being launched in the country, East New Britain must show it's heartfelt sympathy to Australia, which gave independence to PNG and continues to support it.He said East New Britain and the Pomio District continue to benefit from Australia through support in various sectors like education and health.During the launch, the Pomio MP pledged K5000 on behalf of himself and his family towards the appeal with a similar amount also committed by Governor Konga, also on behalf of himself and family.The East New Britain for Australian Bush fire Appeal was launched yesterday in Kokopo by ENB Governor Nakikus Konga.A number of activities will be held to raise funds for this worthy humanitarian cause.Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator District and LLG Services Nicholas Larme said the four District Administrators will help coordinate from the districts.