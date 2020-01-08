Chinese man falls to his death in Port Moresby Hotel
NCD – Central Police reported that a man of Chinese origin fell to his death from a high rise hotel building in Port Moresby on Friday, 3rd of January.
Homicide detectives extracted CCTV footage from the hotel which showed the victim walking to a door inside the hotel. He was seen walking past a clearly marked restricted area.
There was nothing else of his movements or whereabouts before his body was discovered.
According to NCD – Central director Anthony Wagambie Jr, this was the only evidence they have from the deceased when he was still alive.
The victim whose identity has been withheld, died a day before his 36th birthday.
Meanwhile, police investigation continues.
FM 100 / PNG Today
Next :
Homicide detectives extracted CCTV footage from the hotel which showed the victim walking to a door inside the hotel. He was seen walking past a clearly marked restricted area.
There was nothing else of his movements or whereabouts before his body was discovered.
According to NCD – Central director Anthony Wagambie Jr, this was the only evidence they have from the deceased when he was still alive.
The victim whose identity has been withheld, died a day before his 36th birthday.
Meanwhile, police investigation continues.
FM 100 / PNG Today
Next :
Post a Comment