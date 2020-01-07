More than 300 I-Kiribati employed overseas under seasonal work scheme





Kiribati President Taneti Maamau says the number of I-Kiribati workers and overseas employers have increased since the Government came to power in 2016.More than 300 workers from Kiribati have been employed overseas with the number of employers increasing now to sixteen.The number of workers under New Zealand's Seasonal Workers Programme has increased to 338 with 16 employers compared to 164 workers and six employers in 2015.Employment at Australia's Pacific Labour Scheme has also increased from 25 in 2016 to 111 to date.President Maamau said I-Kiribati workers at New Zealand's Sealord Fishes has increased from two in 2017 to 190.Employment by SWIRE Nordic Shipping has also increased from 30 in 2018 to 41.