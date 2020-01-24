PNG RANKED LOWEST ON 2019 CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX





Papua New Guinea has been ranked as the least and lowest performing country in terms of fighting corruption.According to the Transparency International PNG released report yesterday, PNG has scored 28 out of 100 and is ranked 137 out of 180 countries surveyed in the 2019 Corruption Perception Index.The report showed PNG is among two-thirds of participant countries that have shown little to no improvements in their scores from the 2018 CPI.In a short presentation during the CPI presentation yesterday TIPNG Chairman Peter Aitsi highlighted CPI trend shows that most countries that performed well had strong and independent institutions supported by active and independent watchdog agencies.Mr. Aitsi said more progress is needed and for a real change in PNG and civil society organizations must remain vigilant in holding the government accountable and the government has to establish a fully Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).Mr. Aitsi added, having an independent anti-corruption enforcement agency like the ICAC is not only essential to boost the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2010-2030 but would allow for most effective implementation of the National Budget.Meantime Prime Minister James Marape whilst welcoming the TIPNG release of the 2019 Corruption Perception Index, has announced several Bills which he believes will assist in improving the status of PNG.Marape announced that the Whistle Blower and ICAC Bills will be amongst the 2020 milestone reforms and legislation.The Prime Minister said these reforms will be the key measures of our commitment and seriousness to change the country for the better.Prime Minister Marape made this announcement when responding to the Transparency International PNG's release of PNG's Corruption Perception Index 2019 yesterday, (Thursday 24th January).TIPNG when releasing the report, also recommends to the government that the Whistle Blower and ICAC must be established soon.