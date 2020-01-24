Header Ads

Home > Headlines > PNG News > PNG Detective Chief Damaru vows to bring to Justice People who abuse Public Offices

PNG Detective Chief Damaru vows to bring to Justice People who abuse Public Offices

1/24/2020 ,
Papua New Guinea  National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate (NFACD), has vowed to bring to justice, people who abuse their office to create avenues for corruption to thrive.

NFACD Director, Detective Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru, said this.

He was commenting on the arrest of Provincial and Local-level Government Secretary, Dickson Guina on Wednesday this week.

Chief Superintendent Damaru said that Mr. Guina was arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice, in a case involving his niece.

He said that perverting the course of justice, is a crime that is becoming prevalent with people in authority, who are abusing their offices, to suppress investigations, and stop justice from being served.

Chief Superintendent Damaru also added that such actions only motivate and create incentives for fraud and corruption to flourish in the workplace, and are a deterrent to fighting corruption in the country.

He further said that the absence of whistleblowers legislation, is also placing people at risk of losing their jobs, and this is what is currently happening.

NBC News / ONE PNG

Next :

Solomon Islands international midfielder in Malta for European football trials


Post a Comment

Powered by Blogger.