Air Niguini bans Chinese Passengers from Entering PNG

PNG's airliner Air Niugini has temporarily banned Chinese passengers heading to the country following an advice from the National Department of Health.Dominic Kaumu, who is the general manager of commerical services, said; " As of last night, based on advice from the Health Department, Air Niugini has instructed its offices in Hong Kong, Manila and Singapore that all PNG bound passengers originating in China will not be accepted for travel unless they are in possession of medical clearance certificate issued by a certified institution in China. Further, passengers are encouraged to use the quarantine setups in these airports. The airline will do further risk assessment tomorrow on the virus. Will further update soon."