PNG Police Commissioner Manning promises justice for Nelson Lari





POLICE Commissioner David Manning has promised justice for the family of Nelson Lari, a young man who died last Saturday in Port Moresby allegedly as a result of injuries he sustained from severe beatings by policemen over a month ago."I said in November and I repeat again today that all the policemen involved in the assault on Nelson Lari and his travelling companions will be dealt with. A number of policemen have been arrested and charged and more are expected to be arrested as well."Whilst we are concerned by the news of the death of the late Nelson we await the medical reports determining the cause of his death to ascertain the most appropriate and responsible action to be taken against those members alleged to be involved in this most regrettable incident. These actions by members of the police force are criminal actions and have no place in the future of the RPNGC."I wish to reassure the immediate family and friends of the late Nelson and the other victims that justice will prevail and those responsible police officers will be arrested and brought to face the full force of the law."On behalf of the police top management, senior officers and members of the Constabulary I extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the late Nelson. It is rather unfortunate that such a young man's life has been cut short in such circumstances, leaving behind a very young family. I encourage the family of the deceased for your understanding and cooperation with the police investigations to ensure that the abusive policemen are dealth with."The brutal assault on Nelson and his colleagues was the action of only a handful of our members. The majority of the 7.500 members of the Constabulary are committed and dedicated to the security and safety of the people whom we have sworn an oath to protect and serve."I must admit that the police force is not in the best of situation and a lot more needs to be done to bring back discipline and accountability within the force. As Commissioner I intend to provide the leadership that will demand discipline of all members of the Constabulary and hold them accountable," Mr Manning said.