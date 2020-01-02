Persons missing at sea safely ashore at Tangerare in Guadalcanal Province , Solomon Islands





The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) confirms that the two persons from the Visale area on West Guadalcanal who went missing at sea during a fishing trip on 28 December 2019 are now safely ashore at Tangerare.Director Police Maritime, Chief Superintendent Charles Fox Sau says, “The boat landed safely yesterday (30 December 2019) at Tangarare while fishing.”Chief Superintendent Sau says, "The boat's engine experienced a mechanical problem so the fishermen were unable to return to their village. However, they have landed safely at Tangerare and so the case is now closed.”“We must learn to report such incidents quickly to authorities so that we can coordinate a search quickly. For this incident, we received the report after 48 hours. Luckily we have a happy ending but we must try as much as possible to report any person missing at sea as soon as possible."Chief Superintendent Sau says, “The two persons, one in his 20s and the other a 26-year-old, went out for a fishing trip on the Archipelagic Waters between the Russell Islands, Isabel and North West Guadalcanal on Saturday 28 December 2019 but failed to return home."RSIPF would like to remind boat owners and skippers of the importance of sea safety.Before you travel, please plan your trip properly. Here are some safety points to remember before travelling:Plan your trip and let at least a member of your family know where you are going and what time you expect to arrive;Check the weather on SIBC, call the Met Service on 27658, or toll free 933;If you start your trip and the weather becomes bad, seek shelter until the sea is calm;Make sure your boat is seaworthy and your OBM is serviced and maintained;Know your skipper. Make sure they are experienced in driving boats;Do not overload your boatWear life jackets. Take food and water, paddles, first aid kit, anchor and rope, mirror to signal others, tools, bucket, torch, phone, flares and EPIRB;Take extra fuel;If your skipper is drunk, do not go with them or let them control the boat; andIf you require help at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll free phone 999.Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE