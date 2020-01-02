PNG Government Terminates Contract for Paladin





The Paladin Contract for East Lorengau Refugee Transit Centre has been terminated as per the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister's direction, says Minister for Immigration and Border Security Westly Nukundj.He says Immigration and Citizenship Authority will engage a reputable company to provide security for the centre until the centre is transferred to the Department of Higher Education science and Technology.Minister Nukundj says refugees under processing have been transferred to Port Moresby and are taken care of by the Australian Government's Department of Home affairs.He adds their cost for accommodation, transportation, food, and medical services and other related costs are all met by the Australian government.Minister Nukundj further assured all service providers of the continuity of their services but these are all subject to a review.