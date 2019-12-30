PNG's Madang Airport raided by 20-man gang





Papua New Guinea Police in Madang have shot dead one man and injured two others when about 20 men raided Madang Airport and robbed a helicopter services company of a substantial amount of cash and valuables on Saturday, the local newspaper, the National reports.The robbers had earlier felled a coconut tree and chopped down banana trees to block the access road leading to Madang airport in PNG before making the daring raid between 2am and 3am.They then tied up two security guards and helped themselves to whatever they could lay their hands on in Heli Niugini’s office.However, unfortunately for the robbers, they were spotted by the public putting up the roadblock and the police were alerted.Policemen rushed to the scene but they had to abandon their vehicle and ran to the airport.A shootout between the raiders and police ensued.Ethan Alan Andrew, 23, from Angoram’s Manjuat (Biwat) in East Sepik was killed in the shootout.Two others, aged 18 and 23, both from Manjuat Village were seriously injured and sent to the hospital.Madang commander acting Supt Mazuc Rubiang said the raiders’ loot were yet to be recovered but he declined to reveal the amount taken.“There will be no haus krai (mourning) until all suspects and properties stolen are handed to police,” he said, urging community leaders from the Banana Block and airport (DCA) area to surrender all the suspects. Rubiang told The National: “Madang had a peaceful Christmas except in the early hours Saturday morning.“Police will step up security patrols in the airport area while we pursue with investigations to arrest all the suspects. The security guards have given their statements.”Next :