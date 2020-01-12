PNG East New Britain Province raises K30 , 000 for Australia Bushfires
The people of East New Britain Province have contributed more than K30,000 towards the 2020 East New Britain for Australian Bushfire Appeal so far.
A 'phone-a thon' program was also launched and coordinated by NBC ENB last Friday, following the launch.
Major contributions of about K5,000 each came from the three Members of Parliament Jacom Building Constructions and the Good Samaritan Foundation.
Other contributions came from Alternative Engineering Services, the Provincial Administrator and Provincial politicians as well as the general public.
The Committee has also planned other fundraising activities, which will be hosted in all 4 Districts and 18 LLGs with all proceeds going towards the appeal.
Meantime, another contribution of 15,000 round logs was made from landowners of the Baining area in the Gazelle district of ENB.
Member for Pomio Elias Kapavore and ENB Governor Nakikus Konga joined hands with other provincial leaders and have launched the appeal program last week.
NBC News
