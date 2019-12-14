University of Goroka to get K2.9 Million Funding for govt for Teaching Practice





THE UNIVERSITY of Goroka will be receiving financial assistance from the PNG government as written in the 2020 budget.UOG Vice Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare said grant of K2.9 million will help fund the University's teaching practice program for final year students next year.Prof Sinebare said the teaching practice has always been funded by the university's internal revenue with additional assistance from student's own pocket.He said the teaching practice is delivered to the entire country however over the last 22 years students continue to face difficulties when travelling to rural coastal and highlands areas without sufficient funding.Professor Sinebare said due to financial constraints in the previous years' most teaching practices were brought to the highlands highway linked schools where it is cost effective and accessible by road.He says with the support by the government, the reach will be extended and students can now be flown to different provinces to be more exposed in different geographical areas.Professor Sinebare thanked the government for their support saying that the teaching practice funding out of the 2020 budget is in fact supporting the Alotau Accord 2 quality training for quality teacher education.(Picture: Professor Musawe Sinebare thanking the government for financial assistance for 2020 as written in the budget)