Fiji called for ACP Secretariat to be an accredited entity of Green Climate Fund
By Pita Ligaiula in Nairobi, Kenya
Fiji's Foreign and Defence Minister has called on the African, Carribean and Pacific (ACP) Heads of States and Government to make the ACP Secretariat an accredited entity of the Green Climate Fund.
Speaking on behalf of the Pacific (PACP) members at the just concluded Summit in Nairobi, Inia Seruiratu said the secretariat is to assist with the implementation of member states’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and implement regionally appropriate and nationally appropriate climate action.
"I would like to propose that this Summit commit to take more urgent actions on climate change– The Summit might wish to consider a commitment called; “the Nairobi Pledge to Urgent Climate Action”.
“The Nairobi Pledge to Urgent Climate Action” contain two parts – the first part focuses on our own ‘sovereign agency’ to appropriately act, whilst the second is on creating an avenue to assist our means of implementation.
"Therefore I wish to recommend that ACP member states commit to the operationalisation of the Paris Agreement by calling on all its member states to-
"One: Revise its Nationally Determined Contributions by 2020 that is aligned with the most recent science and our respective capabilities.
"In so doing , we will need to strongly advocate that all our combined actions achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050 and to this end, reduce carbon emission by 45% from the 2010 levels, by 2030,
"And, two: Make the ACP Secretariat an accredited entity of the Green Climate Fund to assist with the implementation of member states’ Nationally Determined Contributions and implement regionally appropriate and nationally appropriate climate action.
In so doing, we retrofit our Secretariat, as an accredited entity of the Green Climate Fund, to assist with the implementation of much needed climate mitigation and adaption projects," Seruiratu told the Summit.
He said the ACP Group of States should take a strong climate leadership.
"As we review the vision and future of our multilateral relationship supported by a ‘fit for purpose’ ACP Secretariat, let us commit here to take strong climate leadership.
“Let us step up our purpose-filled engagement with each other, and with the support of the EU and other partners step up our commitments towards the implementation of good practices and to help us achieve our NDC targets and other environment stewardship responsibilities," Seruiratu stressed.
Outgoing Secretary General Patrick Gomes said the declaration endorsed by the leaders will focus on ACP’s own ‘sovereign agency’ that acts collectively to address climate change and consequences.
"Indeed, raising the level of ambition and commitment is the only way we can tackle the huge challenges ahead of us; in particular, the existential threat of climate change.
All member countries rallied around the climate change crisis and committed to highlight the seriousness of the issue in every forum and for all of us to become champions on climate change mitigation," said ACP Chair and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The Summit ends on Tuesday.
SOURCE: PACNEWS
