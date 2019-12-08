Preliminary figures show 40,000 people in Samoa already vaccinated
Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is confident that Samoa will achieve its vaccination target after two days lock down for the mandatory mass measles vaccination campaign.
As of 5.30pm Friday the preliminary count stands at 40,000 people vaccinated over the two days. This does not include the total number recorded since the campaign started on the 15th of November.
“It shows that people are taking it seriously,” said PM Tuilaepa who is happy with the results.
The final count should be known by next Monday.
Tuilaepa anticipates a total number of 90,000 if it includes those who were vaccinated before the campaign started 15 November.
He said the most challenging area is in the urban and town area where people reside of freehold properties compared to those in the villages who are under the control of the village councils.
However, there have been conflicting messages given to the public. The official notices specify the age group to be vaccinated of up to 60 years old. However, before the lock down, TV reports have been showing old people in their 80s being vaccinated.
“The vulnerability of the age groups of 0-4 years old to the disease has been prioritised,” said Tuilaepa. “Priority was given to the young people and now the 60 year old and above can be vaccinated.”
Door to Door campaign to continue
Prime Minister Tuilaepa said the Government will not be considering an extension to the lock down.
“For the last two days lock down, businesses were affected and so is Samoa’s economy,” said Tuilaepa. But the campaign will continue with options for those who are still not being vaccinated to call a number and the medical team will be at their door to do their injections.
“Our target is to cover 90% of Samoa.”
SOURCE: TALAMUA ONLINE
