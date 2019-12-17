PNG PM Marape urges Public Servants to develop Saving Culture





The government will not entertain free hand out but assist public servants who are able to do savings to build their homes.PNG Prime Minister James Marape re-emphasized the need for savings culture by citizens when addressing his staff.He was speaking during the launch of a 5-year housing development program, embarked upon by the Department of Prime Minister and the National Executive Council yesterday (17/12/19)."I want you to work hard for that house yourself, our government is not about a free handout to citizens, citizens must work and earn their living. "We will create facilities and avenue available for our citizens to enjoy the sweat equity they all contribute to," said the prime minister.Chief Secretary Issac Lupari, summed up the challenges, needs, successes for this year, and the expectations ahead .. among them the housing need."We all come from our own traditional society, having a roof, a house is an essential part of a man and women's life. Security of our family is number one, if they are safe, secured, prime minister I can guarantee you a remarkable increase in the productivity of our public service today," said Mr. Lupari.The occasion also marked the farewell of 5 long-serving staff of the Department of Prime Minister and NEC who together clocked up to over 100 years of experience and service.NBC News/ ONE PNGnext :