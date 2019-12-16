Air Niugini Extends Dangerous Goods Training in the Pacific





Air Niugini has extended its Dangerous Goods (DG) training to include other organisations within the Pacific region commencing with Pohnpei in Micronesia and recently, Port Vila, Vanuatu.Dangerous goods are articles or substances that pose hazard to health, safety, property and environment.Air Niugini Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano who conducted the training said there was positive feedback with overwhelming interests from participants.A total 33 participants from the Vanuatu Terminal Services (VTS), Civil Aviation Authority Vanuatu (CAAV) and Aviation Vanuatu Ltd (AVL) Aviation Securities attended the training in Port Vila from November 27 to December 2, 2019.Mr. Tugano said "This training falls under the airline's Part 141 training organization and issues certificates and licenses under Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Civil Aviation Rule (CAR) part 92.""We are overwhelmed with the feedback we are getting so far from the training, some participants who want the Melanesian tie in supporting each other in terms of sharing skills and training."Mr Tugano said some have requested for another training to be conducted in February, 2020 to include other stakeholders like freight forwarders, hospitals, air traffic and other small airlines."When DG is on the ground there is often no harm caused, however when it is up in the air, it becomes very dangerous because of pressure and temperature changes.""It is therefore important for those who deal with DG to be properly trained." Mr. Tugano said.A total of 24 DG trainings are scheduled for 2020 which includes DG by Sea, International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) early next year."Everyone in the transport chain must do their job properly when shipping these goods.Transportation of dangerous goods by air is very restricted and therefore I encouraged those companies who require dangerous goods training to contact Air Niugini's Training centre," he added.