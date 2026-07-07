PNG Leader Urges World Powers to Keep Pacific "Ocean of Peace" After Chinese Missile Test

Prime Minister James Marape has urged major military powers across the globe to honour the Pacific as a zone of peace, after China fired a long-range ballistic missile into open waters in the South Pacific region as part of a test launch, directly affecting waters close to Papua New Guinea and its neighbours.

The missile, fired from a nuclear-powered submarine, drew a strong reaction from Marape, who insisted the region must not be turned into a proving ground for weapons trials, military rivalry or any activity endangering the stability and environment of Pacific nations including PNG.

Marape stated PNG upholds the sovereignty of every nation and its right to act under international law, yet maintained that the Pacific ought to be a place for nurturing life, not preparing for war.

"Our Pacific is an Ocean of Peace," he said, adding that the stance mirrors the long-held vision of Pacific Islands Forum leaders under the Blue Pacific Continent framework.

Marape, who has led the country as Prime Minister since 2019, pointed out that Pacific nations still bear the weight of past conflicts brought upon them by outside powers.

"Our region has lived through war, nuclear testing and military activities imposed upon us by larger powers. We do not want history repeated," he said.

He pressed for Pacific waters to be kept entirely off-limits to trials of dangerous weapons and military hardware, be it from air, sea or land platforms.

The Prime Minister further pointed to the Pacific Ocean's role as one of the world's largest carbon sinks, sheltering marine life that supports fishing industries feeding communities around the globe.

His remarks land at a time when Port Moresby is treading carefully in its foreign relations. This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between PNG and China, first established back in 1976.

Marape restated PNG's continued backing of the One China Policy, calling the relationship sincere and built on mutual respect. Even so, he made it clear where he stands on military build-up within regional waters.

"It is in that same spirit of friendship that I respectfully appeal to our Chinese friends that this be the last such missile test conducted in Pacific waters," Marape said.

He was quick to note that his call is not aimed at Beijing alone, extending the same appeal to any nation with advanced military power.

"It applies equally to the United States, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and every nation with military capability," Marape said. "If you respect the Pacific and its people, then please respect our ocean. We ask all major powers to refrain from using Pacific waters for missile testing, military weapons trials or any activity that contributes to conflict or militarisation."

The Prime Minister confirmed government officials would raise the matter directly with Chinese leadership through diplomatic channels, while pushing the "Ocean of Peace" message to all of PNG's international partners.



