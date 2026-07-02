Newmont PNG has reached another milestone in workforce development after its Lihir Technical Training Centre secured national accreditation to conduct onsite Belt Splicing trade testing, giving more Papua New Guineans access to recognised trade qualifications without leaving the mine site.

Newmont PNG expands trade training with national accreditation

The accreditation, granted by the National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board (NATTB), places the Lihir Technical Training Centre among only two organisations in PNG authorised to carry out Belt Splicing Trade Testing for Levels 1 and 2, strengthening opportunities for skills recognition and industry training.

The achievement is expected to enhance trade certification for employees while supporting the country's growing demand for qualified technical personnel.

Following the accreditation, 22 Belt Maintenance technicians recently completed their Level 1 trade testing through the Lihir Technical Training Centre. The assessment marked a significant step for many of the participants, who received nationally recognised certification for practical skills they had developed over many years of working in the field.

The initiative also strengthened local training capacity, with four experienced Belt Splicing tradespersons successfully gaining NATTB accreditation as Trade Assessors. Their qualification will allow future trade testing to be delivered locally, providing greater access for workers seeking formal recognition of their trade skills.

The Belt Splicing accreditation complements Newmont PNG's broader investment in technical education through its Lihir Apprenticeship Program, which currently supports 68 local apprentices pursuing nationally recognised trade careers.

The company said the latest achievement reflects its ongoing commitment to developing Papua New Guinea's workforce by creating pathways to recognised qualifications and equipping local people with skills for long-term employment.

"Together with partners like NATTB, we're helping empower people, strengthen communities, and build lasting opportunities for Papua New Guinea."