JOURNALISTS and journalism students from across Papua New Guinea's Momase region took part in a week-long training programme in Madang aimed at strengthening fact-checking, digital safety and ethical reporting practices, with backing from the UK Government.





PNG journalists sharpen skills in UK-backed media resilience training/Photo supplied

The training was jointly delivered by BBC Media Action and the Media Council of Papua New Guinea, pulling together newsroom staff from Morobe, Madang, and East and West Sepik, including Vanimo, in a move organisers say helped build stronger ties between media practitioners working in different provinces.The programme wrapped up at Divine Word University, where Communication Arts (Journalism) students sat down with a visiting delegation of senior media figures, gaining first-hand exposure to the realities of the profession and building networks expected to support a more resilient media sector in PNG going forward.The visiting team included Media Council of Papua New Guinea President Neville Choi, Post Courier Online Digital Director Matthew Vari, BBC Media Action PNG Project Coordinator Reilly Kanamon, and Media Council Secretary and PNG Women in Media founder Belinda Kora, who also works as a journalist with ABC Asia Pacific Newsroom.Addressing students from all year levels, the visiting journalists spoke on professional development, media ethics and the changing demands facing the industry, encouraging the next batch of graduates to prepare themselves for a fast-moving media landscape.Mr Choi told students there was a need to invest in young journalists coming through the ranks."We need to empower young journalists and help push them into more senior roles through programs that develop leadership skills," he said.He said discussions were already under way to bring universities, editors and industry players to the same table."We are having conversations to bring universities, editors and industry together so that we can discuss the skills needed for today's media landscape," Mr Choi said.He also urged students to hold themselves to a higher standard than the generation before them."Read the Code of Ethics. You are the batches that are going out now. You have to be better than us," he said, adding that "media organizations have an obligation to protect the welfare, safety and wellbeing of their staff."Mr Vari flagged a widening skills gap in digital reporting across PNG's newsrooms and called on universities to build it into journalism curriculums."There is a problem in the industry with the lack of digital journalism knowledge," he said.Ms Kora spoke about her own path as a journalist and advocate for women in media, urging students to walk into assignments with a clear plan."Prepare well before you go to a press conference. You should already know what you are trying to get out of that conference," she said.