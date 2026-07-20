Port Moresby will see another vibrant staging of the Hiri Moale Festival this year, with the National Capital District Commission throwing its financial weight behind the event to the tune of K800,000.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop confirmed the funding commitment at the official festival launch held at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium last Friday, describing it as a deliberate investment in the identity and standing of the Motu Koitabu people within PNG's capital city.

The 53rd edition of the festival will run from September 8 to 13 at Ela Beach, drawing crowds from across the country and beyond to witness one of the nation's most iconic cultural showcases.

K800,000 Boost From NCDC For Hiri Moale As PNG Prepares To Celebrate Motu Koitabu Culture/Photo supplied

According to Governor Parkop, the Motu Koitabu people, being the original custodians of the land on which Port Moresby now stands, must never be pushed to the margins as the city undergoes rapid urban transformation.

He noted that events like Hiri Moale give the community a platform to hold onto their language, customs and way of life, even as modern development reshapes the city around them.

"The Hiri Moale Festival is more than a cultural celebration. It is about recognising and empowering the indigenous people of Port Moresby and ensuring their history and identity remain at the centre of our city's future," Governor Parkop said.

He added that the NCDC's backing extends well beyond the dollar figure announced, framing it as part of a long-term pledge to safeguard Motu Koitabu heritage for the generations to come.

Governor Parkop also linked the festival to the broader Amazing Port Moresby initiative, noting that showcasing local culture plays a direct role in drawing tourists to the capital and boosting small business activity in the process.

Among those present at the launch were Moresby Northwest MP Lohia Boe Samuel, NCD Deputy Governor and MKA chairman Russell Simon Wavik, Port Moresby City Manager Ravu Frank, along with representatives from the Hiri Moale Association and the wider Motu Koitabu community.

Speaking on behalf of the organising body, Chairman Wavik expressed appreciation to Governor Parkop, City Manager Frank and the Commission for their ongoing backing of the festival.

"Our commitment will always be here in terms of finance and whatever support that we can provide. I am sure our support will go beyond K800,000," Governor Parkop said.