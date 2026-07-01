PNG Government backs review to protect SME funding integrity

The PNG Government has confirmed a review of its flagship SME Support Programme following concerns raised over the administration of K200 million in funding designed to support small business development nationwide.





The initiative is part of efforts to safeguard public trust in government-backed SME assistance while ensuring that funds reach genuine entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.



Since 2019, the Marape Government has consistently promoted SME development as a key driver of economic empowerment, aiming to reduce unemployment and encourage citizens to become self-reliant through business ownership.



PANGU Pati National President Madam Eigere Singin said the call for a review was prompted by allegations surrounding the management of SME funding under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



She said the party supports a transparent funding system that channels resources through reputable financial institutions, including Mama Bank, National Development Bank and BSP Financial Group.



Madam Singin said the review would clarify whether the programme was operating as intended and identify any areas requiring improvement to strengthen accountability and service delivery.



“This approach protects the integrity of the programme, ensures transparency and accountability, and gives every eligible Papua New Guinean a fair opportunity to access assistance,” she said.



Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea Minister for Commerce and Industry Win Daki has denied corruption allegations linked to the K200 million SME fund, stating that the programme remains properly managed and rejecting any claims of misconduct.