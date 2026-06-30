PNG Health Access Strengthened Through Australia Aviation Partnership

A new partnership between Australia and Adventist Aviation Services is set to improve the delivery of health services and essential supplies to remote communities throughout Papua New Guinea.



The agreement will bolster the operations of the not-for-profit aviation organisation, helping maintain vital flights that connect isolated villages with healthcare, emergency assistance and other essential services.



The partnership was launched during a ceremony at the Morobe Mission Adventist Hall in Lae in the presence of Community Development, Youth and Religion Minister Jason Peter, PNG Union Mission President Pastor Danny Philip, Adventist Aviation Services Chief Executive Officer Captain Mark Neah and representatives of the Australian High Commission.



Across many parts of Papua New Guinea, limited road access means aviation remains the only practical way to transport patients, medical personnel and critical supplies.



Adventist Aviation Services has been carrying out medical evacuation flights while delivering building materials and other necessities for schools, clinics and churches in remote districts for more than 60 years.



The organisation has continued its work despite pressures from rising operating costs, particularly fuel expenses, and the challenges of servicing remote airstrips.



Support provided through the Australian Government will help improve access to aviation fuel, strengthen staffing capacity and maintain rural airstrips so flights can continue operating safely and reliably under the PNG–Australia Partnership.



"Australia's support is helping us keep our planes in the air to reach the most remote communities that rely on our services. This will be the start of a long-term community building partnership effort," Captain Mark Neah said.