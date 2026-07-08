NSW Blues Complete State of Origin Series Sweep with Dominant Game 3 Victory

The New South Wales Blues produced a commanding performance to defeat the Queensland Maroons 30-12 in Game 3 of the Ampol State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday. Played in fine weather on good ground conditions, the Blues showed their class from start to finish to close out the series with a statement win on Queensland's home turf.

The Blues raced out of the blocks early, with halfback Nathan Cleary crossing for the game's opening try in just the 14th minute. He backed it up with a second try in the 26th minute, giving NSW a two-try buffer before Queensland could find their footing. Cameron Murray added to the rout soon after, touching down in the 29th minute to further extend the visitors' dominance.

Queensland finally got on the board through fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who scored in the 34th minute to give the home crowd something to cheer about heading toward the break. Despite the response, the Maroons went into halftime trailing significantly, with the scoreboard reading 18-4 in favour of the Blues at the break.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with tries proving hard to come by for large stretches as both defensive lines tightened up. Queensland managed to claw back some respectability through Selwyn Cobbo in the 48th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished by the relentless Blues attack.

NSW forward Bradman Best crossed in the 56th minute to restore the visitors' healthy buffer, while Cleary continued his stellar night with the boot, slotting a penalty goal in the 70th minute to push the margin out further. Queensland's Jojo Fifita scored a late consolation try in the 63rd minute, but it did little to change the complexion of the contest.

Hudson Young put the finishing touches on the victory with a try after the siren in the 80th minute, capping off a dominant display from the Blues forward pack and completing the scoring for the night. The full-time score read 30-12, a comprehensive and clinical performance from the visitors.

Nathan Cleary was the standout performer of the match, contributing two tries, four conversions, and a penalty goal, underlining his status as one of the premier playmakers in the game. His composure and precision with the boot proved the difference on a night when Queensland struggled to convert their opportunities into points, managing just three tries to nil off the kicking tee.

In terms of statistics, the Blues crossed for five tries to the Maroons' three. Nathan Cleary (14'), Nathan Cleary (26'), Cameron Murray (29'), Bradman Best (56'), and Hudson Young (80') all scored for NSW, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (34'), Selwyn Cobbo (48'), and Jojo Fifita (63') crossed for Queensland. With the boot, the Blues converted four of five attempts through Cleary along with his successful penalty goal, while the Maroons failed to convert any of their three tries, resulting in a final scoreline of Blues 30 defeating Maroons 12.