PNG Firm Brave Group Partners Australian Company to Launch New Integrity and Security Division

Brave Group Ltd CEO Wesley Roy



Papua New Guinea is set to strengthen its governance and professional standards after PNG-owned Brave Group (PNG) Ltd entered into a strategic partnership with Australia's Pinnacle Integrity Pty Ltd to establish the country's first integrated Integrity, Cultural Risk and Security Division.



The agreement, signed on June 29, marks a significant collaboration aimed at improving workplace investigations, fraud prevention, governance and cultural risk management while creating new employment and training opportunities for Papua New Guineans.



The new division will combine Pinnacle Integrity's experience in workplace investigations, integrity systems and risk management with Brave Group's locally developed cultural intelligence and community engagement frameworks.





According to the two organisations, the partnership is designed to help government agencies, state-owned enterprises and private companies strengthen accountability, compliance and ethical leadership.



Brave Group said its locally developed cultural frameworks would ensure integrity and security operations are carried out with respect for Papua New Guinea's customs, traditional leadership structures and community relationships.



The initiative is also expected to create career pathways for young Papua New Guineans seeking professional roles in investigations, governance, compliance and integrity management.



The companies believe the partnership will contribute to strengthening national capacity to address misconduct and corruption while supporting ongoing governance reforms across both the public and private sectors.



Brave Group further stated that the collaboration has the potential to position PNG as a regional leader in integrity, cultural risk management and security innovation within the Pacific.





"This partnership is not just about business — it's about building systems that protect our people, our institutions, and our nation's reputation. Brave Group is proud to lead this transformation with Pinnacle Integrity, ensuring PNG stands tall in global standards of integrity and governance," Brave Group founder and chief executive officer Wesley Roy said.



"We are honoured to partner with Brave Group and contribute our expertise to strengthen PNG's integrity and security frameworks. Together, we will deliver meaningful impact for organisations and communities across the country," Pinnacle Integrity general manager Paul Davis said.