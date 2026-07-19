An impressive comeback victory by the Mendi Muruks has been overshadowed by crowd disturbances that erupted during their PNG Digicel Cup encounter with the Waghi Tumbe at Minj Oval.

The match delivered everything rugby league supporters could ask for on the field, but disorder involving sections of the crowd has prompted renewed calls for tougher security measures at Highlands venues.

PNG Digicel Cup Thriller Overshadowed by Crowd Incidents at Minj Oval/Photo by PNGNRLC

Waghi Tumbe controlled much of the opening half and carried a 16-6 lead into the break after an energetic performance before their home fans.

Mendi Muruks responded strongly after halftime, gradually taking control of the contest before completing a 22-16 comeback victory through disciplined and determined football.

The atmosphere changed as the second half unfolded, with some referee decisions triggering frustration among spectators. Bottles were reportedly thrown onto the field, perimeter fences were breached by members of the crowd and alcohol was allegedly brought into the ground. Reports also indicated that the referee was confronted after the match.

The incident has also attracted the attention of the PNG National Rugby League Competition, which has begun reviewing the events that unfolded during the closing stages of the match.

Competition officials said reports were being compiled from the two clubs, match officials and game day personnel before any decisions are made.

"The PNGNRLC are aware of an incident that occurred late in the match played in Minj between the Asila Waghi Tumbe and PRK Mendi Muruks this afternoon," the statement said. "The PNGNRLC are currently working closely with both clubs, the match officials and game day staff." "The matter will be fully investigated when all information is available to be reviewed."

The incidents have reinforced concerns about public safety during major rugby league fixtures, with calls for organisers to increase police numbers, strengthen gate inspections and improve crowd management to ensure supporters, players and officials can enjoy matches in a safe environment.

Supporters have also called for the PNG Rugby Football League Judiciary to examine officiating decisions made during the match. While concerns have been raised publicly, any review would need to be conducted impartially and based on available evidence.

Among the standout performers was Mendi Muruks' number seven Francis Sam, whose tireless display played a major role in the visitors' comeback and has drawn attention from those following potential PNG Hunters selections.

The final score read Mendi Muruks 22, Waghi Tumbe 16, but the events surrounding the match have become the main talking point.