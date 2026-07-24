Papua New Guinea's Fire and Rescue Service has put the country on notice, warning that a prolonged run of dry weather is raising the chances of grass fires, bushfires and blazes breaking out in homes and other structures nationwide.



In a statement, Chief Fire Officer Bill Roo attributed the worsening conditions to El Niño, describing the situation as one where the margin for error has all but disappeared for households across PNG.



"Even a small spark in this weather can destroy homes and properties within minutes. We need every citizen to take responsibility for fire safety in their homes and communities," Mr Roo said.





Dry Weather Grips PNG: Fire Chief Warns Public Against Complacency/Photo by PNG Fire Services

He revealed the agency was grappling with mounting operational pressure just as demand for its emergency services continues to rise.Mr Roo said a long stretch of funding shortfalls had taken a toll on the Fire Service's vehicle fleet, with several trucks sitting idle due to mechanical problems and unsettled servicing costs, slowing the agency's response time.Compounding matters, he said, were water shortages affecting parts of urban PNG, where supply is either rationed or has been cut off entirely in some locations."We are also facing water shortages in some parts of town where water supplies are controlled, and some areas are completely shut down. This is making firefighting even more difficult during emergencies," he said.Despite these setbacks, Mr Roo maintained his officers had not lost sight of their mission."We are limited but we are still here to protect lives and properties. What will help us most right now is the public cooperation to prevent fires before they start," he said.Among its safety appeals, the Fire Service is urging residents to steer clear of burning rubbish or lighting fires near houses, power lines or dry grass, to store matches and lighters out of children's reach, to turn off electrical appliances when they are not being used, to notify the nearest fire station without delay when a fire is spotted, and to use water carefully so as to assist firefighters in identifying backup sources during emergencies.Mr Roo said the burden of fire safety rests with the whole community, not the Fire Service alone."Fire prevention and fire safety are shared responsibilities. Let us work together to prevent as many fires as we can and avoid disasters," he said.