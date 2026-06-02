A long-standing gender gap in one of Papua New Guinea’s central government departments has been broken, following the appointment of women into senior leadership positions within the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs.

PNG Public Service Sees Shift as Women Rise in DPLGA Leadership/Photo supplied

The changes were formalised last Friday when senior officers signed new three-year employment contracts under a recent organisational overhaul, marking one of the most diverse leadership intakes in the department’s history.





Among the appointments, Mrs Robyn Ata has made history as the first permanent female Deputy Secretary in DPLGA since its establishment in 1977. She takes on the Strategic Policy and Digital Integration portfolio.





Her appointment follows nearly two decades of service with the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council, where she built strong expertise in public administration and reform initiatives.





The department confirmed that nine women were appointed into senior management roles out of a total of 29 executives, signalling a deliberate shift towards inclusive leadership and gender balance.





Secretary Philip Leo said the appointments reflect recognition of professional merit and contribution to national service delivery across Papua New Guinea.





“The Department recognizes your contribution to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea. Your appointments to these important leadership positions place you in a position to lead, influence positive change, and deliver effective government services to our people,” Mr Leo said.





He also reminded all senior officers of the importance of workplace discipline. “Punctuality and work ethic are very important. Come to work early and complete your duties diligently,” he added.