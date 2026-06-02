PNG Property Event Gets Major Support from BSP

Preparations are underway for the 2026 Hausples Real Estate Show following fresh backing from BSP Financial Group, which has committed K45,000 towards the national property event.

The sponsorship sees BSP return as Diamond Sponsor for the exhibition that will bring together banks, property developers, investors and future homeowners at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex in June next year.





The bank has supported the Hausples show since 2017 and says it remains committed to helping more Papua New Guineans achieve home ownership.





Hausples General Manager Arne Alfajardo described BSP as a valued long-term partner whose support has contributed to the success of the annual event.





He said organisers were looking forward to another successful show that would connect buyers with property and financing opportunities.





BSP Head of Retail Lending Arinola Adeleye said buying a house was often one of the biggest investments people make and required proper financial planning.





She said BSP continued to provide specialised products tailored for first-home buyers, including flexible repayment options and reduced interest rates.





Ms Adeleye said many customers benefited from understanding their borrowing limits early before searching for properties.





BSP says it has already assisted more than 2,000 customers through its first-homeowner lending program.





“BSP is dedicated to guiding customers through every step of this journey—from achieving personal milestones to navigating the technicalities of property checks,” Ms Adeleye stated.





“We invite everyone - from first-time buyers to seasoned investors - to visit the BSP booth at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium this June.”