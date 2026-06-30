Papua New Guinea's air traffic management system is poised for further improvement as Niusky Pacific Limited advances plans to modernise its national aviation infrastructure under a newly appointed board of directors.

With fresh leadership now in place, the state-owned air navigation service provider says investments in digital towers, fibre optic communications and dependable power systems will strengthen operational safety while supporting the growing demands of PNG's aviation industry.

PNG Aviation Network to Benefit from New Niusky Investments and Leadership

The company's new board was officially sworn in in Port Moresby last week, with Jackson Kiakari taking over as chairman. He will be supported by deputy chairman Kaime Kipi, while Jacinta Waine and Nelson Hwekwahin serve as ex-officio directors.

The board succeeds the outgoing leadership headed by former chairman Robin Kawat.

Following the ceremony, Mr Kiakari said the directors remained committed to working alongside management to advance the organisation's strategic goals while carrying out their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism and diligence.

He said the company would continue delivering modern aviation services supported by upgraded technology and stronger communications infrastructure across the country.

Executive Manager Business Support Paul Dopsie said major improvements were already underway through the installation of a high-capacity fibre optic network connecting Nadzab, Mount Hagen, Tokua, Goroka and Madang.

The project is intended to reinforce the national communications backbone supporting air navigation throughout Papua New Guinea.

Mr Dopsie said Niusky had also secured A$22.5 million (around K65.5 million) under the Transport Sector Support Programme to fund critical infrastructure upgrades.

In addition, the company received direct Government funding through the Public Investment Programme, including K8 million in 2025 and a further K6 million appropriated in the 2026 Budget.

The organisation also strengthened its financial performance by introducing US-dollar billing for international customers, reducing the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations while recording revenue growth of more than 20 per cent in 2025.

During the same period, Niusky safely handled more than 241,000 aircraft movements, surpassing the previous year's operational figures.

"The aim is to strengthen the backbone of our national air navigation system.

Safety is our first and non-negotiable priority.