Commentary by George Lemko

The PNG SP Hunters have reached a point where difficult questions can no longer be ignored. The latest Hostplus Cup ladder paints a worrying picture, with the Hunters sitting at the bottom of the 15-team competition after another disappointing campaign. While rival clubs continue to strengthen and develop, Papua New Guinea's flagship rugby league pathway appears to be moving backwards instead of forward.

SP PNG Hunters at the Crossroads as Last-Place Finish Raises Tough Questions Over Direction

The standings reflect more than just wins and losses. They expose deeper concerns about recruitment, player retention, coaching direction and long-term planning. For a program established to produce elite Papua New Guinean talent capable of progressing to higher levels of rugby league, finishing at the foot of the competition is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

The Hunters were never created simply to field a competitive Queensland Cup side. Their primary purpose has always been to provide a professional development pathway for Papua New Guinea's best young rugby league players. Every season should identify emerging talent from the Digicel Cup and other domestic competitions, expose them to professional systems, and prepare them for opportunities in the NRL and international rugby league. That development model has been central to the Hunters since the club entered the competition in 2014.

However, critics argue the current squad composition appears inconsistent with that vision. Several experienced players who have spent years in the system remain regular selections despite the team's struggles. Experience has value, but when results continue to deteriorate, legitimate questions arise about whether those senior players are still delivering the standards expected of a professional development program.

One of the biggest concerns is whether retaining underperforming veterans is limiting opportunities for younger prospects waiting to prove themselves. Every roster position occupied by a player who has plateaued potentially denies a rising player valuable game time and exposure. Papua New Guinea continues to produce talented young footballers across the country, yet many remain outside the Hunters system while the team's on-field performances continue to decline.

Modern professional sport is unforgiving. Successful organisations regularly refresh their squads, reward form and create genuine competition for positions. Teams that become comfortable with established combinations often struggle to evolve. The Hunters cannot afford to become a program where selections are influenced by reputation rather than current performance. Development pathways only work when young players believe excellence will be rewarded.

Attention is also turning to the coaching staff. While responsibility for results should never rest solely with the head coach, coaching is ultimately judged by performances, player improvement and ladder position. If a team finishes last despite significant investment and strong public support, administrators inevitably face pressure to review whether the current coaching structure remains the right fit for the future.

The timing of these concerns is particularly significant as Papua New Guinea prepares for the arrival of the PNG Chiefs and the country's expanding presence in elite rugby league. The Hunters should be setting the benchmark as the nation's premier development team, producing players capable of stepping seamlessly into higher levels of competition. Instead, there is growing concern that the pathway is losing momentum at a time when it should be accelerating.

A comprehensive review would not necessarily mean blaming individuals, but it should honestly assess every aspect of the program—from recruitment and player retention to coaching philosophy, sports science, accountability and succession planning. Successful sporting organisations are willing to make difficult decisions when standards are not being met. Papua New Guinea's rugby league ambitions demand that same level of accountability.

The Hunters remain one of Papua New Guinea's proudest sporting institutions and continue to enjoy passionate support across the country. That support deserves a program that develops the next generation of Kumuls while competing strongly against Australia's best state league clubs. If the current formula is no longer producing results, then change should not be feared. Whether that means introducing a new head coach, refreshing the playing roster, or redefining the club's development strategy, many supporters believe the time has come to reset the Hunters before the next chapter of Papua New Guinea rugby league begins.