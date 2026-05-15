Historic ties between PNG Central Province and the Cook Islands were reinforced on Tuesday with the signing of a Sister Province Partnership Arrangement aimed at deepening cooperation between the two island communities.

The agreement was signed at APEC Haus by Central Governor Rufina Peter and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown during the inaugural Melanesian Oceans Summit.

PNG's Central Province Builds Closer Links With Cook Islands/Photo supplied

The signing followed the establishment of the first development cooperation framework between Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

Under the arrangement, Central Province and Rarotonga are expected to work together in areas such as tourism, cultural exchanges, trade, education and climate change initiatives.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen regional cooperation while promoting opportunities that would benefit people from both communities.

Governor Peter said the agreement carried special meaning because of the long historical relationship between the two island groups dating back more than 150 years.

She said the arrival of London Missionary Society missionaries in Central Province helped shape the identity and faith of many communities.

Governor Peter said the new arrangement would also support women’s empowerment, agriculture, sports, youth programs and investment opportunities.

“These missionaries shaped our communities, education, and faith,” she said.

“Today’s ceremony shows that the ocean connects our people. We are committed to continuing friendship, respect, and cooperation for future generations.”