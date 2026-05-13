Papua New Guinea Deputy Opposition Leader Keith Iduhu has questioned the Ombudsman Commission’s decision to refer Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika to the National Executive Council, warning that the move could undermine the country’s constitutional democracy.

Speaking alongside Opposition Leader James Nomane at a media conference yesterday, Mr Iduhu said the referral had crossed into dangerous legal territory by involving politicians in matters concerning the head of the judiciary.

PNG Opposition Raises Alarm Over Chief Justice Referral

Mr Iduhu, who is also a lawyer, said the issue stemmed from administrative allegations relating to financial disclosures that were referred by the Ombudsman Commission to the Public Prosecutor in March this year.

He said Acting Public Prosecutor had already declined to prosecute the matter on May 8 after determining the evidence was “insufficient, not credible, and not cogent”.

However, the Deputy Opposition Leader claimed the Ombudsman Commission later invoked constitutional “reserve powers” under Section 29(2) to refer the matter directly to the National Executive Council.

Mr Iduhu said such a move threatened the constitutional principle of separation of powers under Section 99 of the Constitution, where the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary are required to operate independently as equal arms of government.

He warned that allowing the Executive arm of government to determine the fate of the Chief Justice risked weakening judicial independence and could create uncertainty for ordinary citizens seeking justice through the courts.

“The Opposition’s message is firm, justice must be served, but it must never be weaponised,” Mr Iduhu said.