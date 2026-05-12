Leaders from across the Pacific and international partners have gathered in Papua New Guinea for the inaugural Melanesian Ocean Conference, with Prime Minister James Marape calling for stronger global cooperation to protect oceans and combat climate threats facing island nations.

The four-day event, hosted at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, is expected to focus on sustainable ocean management, marine conservation and climate resilience as Pacific countries push for greater international support.

PNG Urges Global Action on Oceans at Melanesian Conference/Photo PNG Government

Addressing reporters yesterday, Mr Marape said the conference was taking place at a time when environmental pressures on oceans were increasing, with rising sea levels, pollution and warming waters affecting both communities and ecosystems throughout the Pacific region.

He said Pacific nations carry a major responsibility in safeguarding marine resources because of the vast ocean territories under their stewardship.

“We may be seen as small island nations by population and land size, but by the size of our sovereign Ocean space, we are big Ocean states,” he said.

Mr Marape said oceans were central to life on Earth, describing them as essential to the global climate system and a major source of oxygen production and carbon storage.

He warned that damaging marine ecosystems would have severe consequences for humanity and future generations.

“When you look at the vastness of the cosmos, there are no other planets like Earth.

“The difference between our Planet and all the others is that we have water — seas, rivers, and oceans — and these are life-sustaining properties.”

The Prime Minister said Pacific leaders attending the conference were expected to discuss stronger regional commitments aimed at protecting at least 30 per cent of ocean areas from environmental destruction and unsustainable exploitation.

He also appealed to industrialised nations and large carbon emitters to support conservation efforts in Pacific countries, particularly in protecting oceans and forests that are important to global environmental stability.

Mr Marape said Papua New Guinea’s location within the Coral Triangle placed the country at the centre of one of the world’s richest marine biodiversity zones.

He welcomed delegates attending the summit, including José Ramos-Horta, while encouraging Port Moresby residents to show hospitality to visitors arriving for the event.

“The Melanesian Ocean Summit is a critical opportunity to turn Pacific leadership into practical action.





“Our generation must save our Oceans so that our children can continue to enjoy the life giving properties of the Ocean and preserve our Planet for future generations.”