Prime Minister James Marape says Papua New Guinea is ready to deepen cooperation with the Solomon Islands after the election of Matthew Wale as the Pacific nation’s new Prime Minister.

Mr Wale was voted into office by Parliament in Honiara on Friday, prompting messages of support from regional leaders, including Papua New Guinea.

PNG Prime Minister Marape Hails Solomon Islands Prime Minister Election Outcome/Photo by SIBC

In his statement, Mr Marape said PNG welcomed the peaceful democratic transition and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with the Solomon Islands.

He said both governments would continue working together on shared regional priorities such as economic growth, security cooperation, climate resilience and regional unity.

Prime Minister Marape noted that the two countries had maintained close ties over many years and continued to stand together on important Pacific issues.

He also confirmed he would personally contact Prime Minister Wale to formally congratulate him and reaffirm Papua New Guinea’s support for continued cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of outgoing Solomon Islands leader Jeremiah Manele and thanked him for the friendship shared between the two governments.

“I also wish to sincerely thank outgoing Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele for the friendship and cooperation shared between our two Governments during his time as Prime Minister,” Mr Marape said.