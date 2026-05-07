PRIME Minister James Marape has hit back at detractors of the PNG NRL bid, labeling those who dismiss the move as "shallow-minded" and unable to grasp the massive economic and social windfall the franchise will bring to the country. As Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate its 50th year of Independence, the Prime Minister clarified that the "Chiefs" project is a sophisticated pillar of nation-building designed to stitch the country’s diverse cultures together through a shared sporting passion.

Marape slams ‘shallow’ critics of PNG NRL bid

The Prime Minister defended his personal involvement in the bid, assuring the public that while the NRL franchise is a top-tier national priority, it has not slowed the wheels of the State. Mr. Marape stated that he maintains a rigorous 16-hour daily work schedule to ensure that while the PNG Chiefs gain momentum, the essential delivery of education, health, and infrastructure across the provinces remains on track without compromise.

“For those who criticise the Chiefs initiative, they are shallow-minded. As I keep saying, my involvement in Chiefs does not mean I devote 100 per cent of my time to rugby league. Government work continues every day across all sectors. I am a programme-oriented person. I start work at 8 o’clock in the morning and finish at midnight during my six-day work week. In between my time budget, I spend time on Chiefs also because Chiefs is a national priority and a national focus,” PM Marape said.