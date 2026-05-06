PNG Government Prioritises Stability and Electoral Integrity Before 2027 Election

Papua New Guinea’s national leadership is placing renewed emphasis on governance performance and institutional credibility as the country prepares for the 2027 National General Election, Prime Minister James Marape says.

He stressed that delivering essential services remains the Government’s main concern, warning against distractions from early election debates.

Prime Minister James Marape

“Our responsibility is not to speculate about elections, but to deliver outcomes for our people. Roads, agriculture, jobs, law and order – these are the issues that matter. The people will judge us on performance,” he said.

Mr Marape said election history in the country shows unpredictable outcomes, driven by the independent choices of voters across the nation.

“You win some, you lose some. That is democracy. No Government can predetermine outcomes – the people always decide,” he said.

He said work is continuing to improve electoral readiness, with closer engagement between authorities and enhanced checks within Parliament.

The Government, he added, is maintaining strong oversight systems to ensure election preparations meet standards of transparency and accountability.

Measures are also being introduced to improve the conduct of security personnel during elections, including reinforcing neutrality and tightening disciplinary procedures.

“Security forces are there to protect the process – not participate in it. Their role is to ensure every citizen can vote freely and safely,” he said.

The Prime Minister confirmed that PANGU Pati’s national convention in June will address internal reforms, leadership structures and renewal initiatives.

He reiterated that leadership decisions are grounded in performance and the need to maintain stability, which he said is vital for completing ongoing national programs.

Mr Marape called on stakeholders to engage responsibly in national discussions as the election approaches.

“Our country deserves informed, responsible dialogue that builds confidence and unity,” he said.

He encouraged all Papua New Guineans to take their civic duty seriously when the time comes to vote.

“Elections determine the future of the nation. I encourage every Papua New Guinean to vote wisely, based on leadership, policy and integrity,” he said.