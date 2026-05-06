PNG Chiefs Land Try-Scoring King Alex Johnston for 2028

Papua New Guinea’s push to establish a powerhouse rugby league outfit has gained fresh momentum, with PNG Kumul representative Alex Johnston confirmed to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

The announcement delivers a major boost for the code in PNG, with Johnston bringing a wealth of experience and a proven record as one of the most lethal finishers in the game.

The move follows the high-profile signing of Jarome Luai, as the Chiefs continue to assemble a competitive roster aimed at making an impact in the coming years.

Johnston, the greatest try-scorer in Australian premiership history with 221 tries, has strong PNG ties through his grandmother Mary, who was born and raised in Sandaun Province.

Since making his international debut in 2019, Johnston has represented the Kumuls in 12 matches, proudly wearing the national colours and strengthening his connection to Papua New Guinea.

Luai, a four-time premiership winner, has already captured the attention of fans in Port Moresby, where his presence has generated excitement across the capital.

But the Chiefs’ ambitions extend beyond marquee names, with a clear focus on building a strong local core.

Chiefs General Manager of Football Michael Chammas has confirmed the club has identified a list of Papua New Guinean players they hope to recruit, including Edwin Ipape, Cooper Bai, Morea Morea, Zac Laybutt, Finlay Glare and Gairo Voro.

The club is eyeing the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, which PNG will host, as a key opportunity to secure top Kumuls talent once the tournament concludes.

Under current regulations, the Chiefs cannot approach contracted players until November 1, the day after PNG’s final pool match against England.

Chammas said rugby league remains the one unifying force across the country’s diverse cultures, noting the Chiefs are being built around that shared passion.

“This is not just an NRL team. This is a movement.”