PNG has been boosted with a US$1 million humanitarian assistance package from China as both nations reaffirmed their long-standing diplomatic partnership during a ceremony in Port Moresby.

China Hands Over US$1 Million Aid Package to PNG Government/Photo supplied

Chinese Embassy Chargé d'affaires a.i. Pang Hanzhao handed the funding to Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko on May 14 in the presence of Prime Minister James Marape and senior officials from the Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Disaster Centre.

Speaking at the event, Mr Pang expressed sympathy to Papua New Guineans affected by disasters and said China remained committed to helping its Pacific partner in times of need.

He described the relationship between China and PNG as one built on friendship and mutual support over the last five decades.

Mr Pang also reflected on recent engagements between the two countries, including the visit by the Chinese Navy’s Silk Road Ark hospital ship and Prime Minister Marape’s official visit to Guangdong Province.

He said global challenges facing countries today required stronger cooperation and partnerships rather than division, adding that China was prepared to deepen cooperation with PNG in a range of sectors.

Prime Minister Marape and the PNG Government acknowledged the assistance and thanked China for its continued backing in development and humanitarian areas.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. Disasters are ruthless, but people have love.”