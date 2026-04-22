PNG welcomes Türkiye’s first ambassador in historic diplomatic step

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has officially received Türkiye’s first resident ambassador to PNG, Her Excellency Bilgin Ozkan, marking a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PNG Prime Minister Hon. James Marape MP formally welcomed the first Turkish Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, H.E. Ms Bilgin Ozkan, during a courtesy call at Melanesian House in Port Moresby. Picture supplied.

The meeting took place at Melanesian House in Port Moresby on Tuesday, where both leaders discussed expanding cooperation and strengthening ties following Türkiye’s decision to establish its first embassy in PNG.

Mr Marape described the engagement as a landmark moment, saying the opening of a Turkish diplomatic mission reflects growing international confidence in PNG’s strategic importance within the Pacific region.

He welcomed plans for Port Moresby to serve as Türkiye’s regional hub, noting that the move would position PNG as a gateway for broader engagement with Pacific island nations.

Ms Ozkan, who arrived in the country last month, held discussions with the Prime Minister focusing on trade, development partnerships and diplomatic collaboration.

The Prime Minister assured the ambassador of the Government’s support, including assistance in securing land for a permanent embassy, while also indicating PNG’s long-term plan to establish its own diplomatic presence in Türkiye.

He said the relationship would open doors for stronger economic cooperation, increased investment opportunities and closer cultural connections between the two nations.

Ambassador Ozkan said Türkiye chose PNG as its first base in the Pacific because of its geographic advantage, leadership role and potential for future growth.